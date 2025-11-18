MGM Grand Completes $300M Remodel of Nearly 4,000 Rooms on Las Vegas Strip

MGM Grand finished a remodeling of almost 4,000 hotel rooms and suites for a total of $300 million, marking a significant renovation of one of the iconic resort brands on the Las Vegas Strip. The significant renovation revitalizes the resort's guest rooms and focuses on enhancing design, the guest experience, and the use of the rooms.

The remodeled rooms are inspired by disco, with king units featuring ebonized walnut accents and bold carpet or rugs, while the two-queen rooms feature a light gray stone palette with vertical sconces and custom headboards. Additionally, the rooms feature USB and USB-C charging ports on both sides of the bed, new media consoles, and custom-designed artwork that reflects the resort's modern identity.

Upgrades in the bathroom include new spa-inspired walk-in showers, dual mirrors, and separate minibars and guest-use refrigerators for convenience and a more luxurious experience. The project also adds 111 new suites, bringing the resort's total suite count to 753. Suite bathrooms feature quartz benches, double mirrors, and upgraded showers.

MGM Grand president and COO Mike Neubecker described the remodel as a progression that blends style, comfort, and functionality, informed by guest feedback. “MGM Grand has long stood out as one of the most iconic resorts on The Strip, and this remodel marks an ambitious step forward in the resort's evolution,” he said.