Mötley Crüe Reveal 2026 North American Tour Dates

Never say never. The once-retired Mötley Crüe is back in a major way, and the hard rockers have announced a lengthy 2026 North American tour celebrating two milestones. The first is the 20th anniversary of their seminal 2005-2006 "Carnival of Sins" tour, and the second is the 45th anniversary of the band.

The trek will take Mötley Crüe's high-production show throughout the United States and Canada in the summer of 2026. The show, which is produced by Live Nation, will feature support from fellow 1980s rockers Tesla and Extreme.

Mötley Crüe Says to 'Get Ready'

“Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary," Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement. "This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready — we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer."

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 am local time. VIP packages will also be available for purchase, and those are released on Wednesday, Nov, 19 at 9 a.m. local time. Also, in conjunction with the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, $1 from every ticket will be donated to the After School Arts Program, which goes by ASAP! "With federal grants to music programs in schools being cut, millions of children across the U.S. risk losing access to creative, life-changing education and experiences in the arts," a statement from the tour says. "ASAP!'s mission is to nurture resilient, empathetic young people through hands-on programs in music, art, writing, theater, and play."