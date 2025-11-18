ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Taylor Momsen Opens Up About Depression and Substance Abuse Following Deaths of Chris Cornell and Producer

Taylor Momsen faced a stark decision after depression and substance abuse nearly consumed her. Two deaths hit her hard: Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell in 2017, then her producer Kato Khandwala just…

Dan Teodorescu
Taylor Momsen attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Taylor Momsen faced a stark decision after depression and substance abuse nearly consumed her. Two deaths hit her hard: Soundgarden's Chris Cornell in 2017, then her producer Kato Khandwala just twelve months after. The Pretty Reckless frontwoman revealed this struggle during a podcast interview

"I had to make a very conscious choice at a point where I was either going to live or I was going to die and I had to either stop everything I was doing and get my life together, or this was going to kill me," she said. "I luckily chose to move forward but it was that serious".

The former Gossip Girl actor described Khandwala's passing as "the nail in the coffin for me". Grief took over, and substance abuse followed. Losing both men within a year broke something inside her.

"It was a giant one-two punch because they were not that far apart from each other," she said. "I just went off the rails, I didn't handle that well. I got very heavy into substance abuse and this cloud of depression that I couldn't shake."

Music pulled her back from the edge. She started listening to records again, tracing her steps to where it all began — to when she first loved this art. "Eventually I got to a place where I could start listening to records again. I very calculatedly went, 'Where did I fall in love with this? How do I find myself again?' So I started at the very beginning, which was The Beatles," she said.

The Pretty Reckless released new music in August with the single "For I Am Death." More tracks are coming soon. The band will perform at Download and Rock For People festivals in 2026. Meanwhile, fans can get band updates and buy previous albums from their official website.

Chris CornellTaylor Momsen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Mick Jagger arrives at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of his new solo album "Goddess in the Doorway"
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 19Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Frank Delgado, Chino Moreno and Abe Cunningham of DefTones attend the eBay &amp; GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicDeftones Continues to Stay Active With New 2026 Global Tour DatesDan Teodorescu
Ace Frehley preforms at The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder And Cheap Trick on September 2, 2017 at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota.
MusicKISS Holds Candlelit Tribute for Late Guitarist Ace Frehley at Las Vegas ShowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect