This Day in Rock History: November 18

On this day in rock history, Billy Joel hit No. 1, The Rolling Stones made history, and AC/DC, Metallica, and U2 all released iconic albums. Keep reading to discover all the major rock-related events that happened on Nov. 18.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest names in music enjoyed milestone moments on this day. Here are a couple of highlights:

Billy Joel's sixth studio album, 52nd Street, topped the Billboard 200 album chart, where it stayed for eight weeks. Named after a street in Midtown Manhattan where jazz musicians used to meet and play, the album was a big commercial success, earning seven-times Platinum status in the U.S. 1994: The Rolling Stones became the first major band to stream a concert live on the internet during a show in Dallas, Texas. The first-ever band to do so was Severe Tire Damage a year earlier, and The Rolling Stones invited them to open the Dallas show in recognition of this groundbreaking achievement.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 18 also marks the anniversary of some special albums and live performances. Notable ones include:

Metallica released their seventh studio album, Reload, through Elektra Records in the U.S. and Vertigo Records internationally. It was the follow-up to the previous year's "Load" and achieved strong commercial success, thanks to successful singles such as "The Memory Remains," "The Unforgiven II," and "Fuel." 1997: On the same day of the same year, AC/DC released a five-disc box set featuring multiple live recordings, previously unreleased material, and a remastered version of their biggest album, Back in Black. The release was timed to honor what would have been the 50th birthday of their original frontman, Bon Scott.