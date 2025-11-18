This Day in Sports History: November 18

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end of the college football season, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 18 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history on Nov. 18 included:

1905: Alabama beat Auburn 30-0 in the 10th annual Iron Bowl.

Jackie Robinson was the National League batting leader and won the league's Most Valuable Player award. 1964: Baltimore Orioles' third baseman Brooks Robinson won the American League MVP award.

Dodgers' pitcher Sandy Koufax announced his retirement due to injury. 1970: Joe Frazier knocked out defending champion Bob Foster in the second round to win the WBA, WBC, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Johnny Bench won the National League MVP award. 1975: Calvin Murphy ended his NBA free-throw streak of 58 games.

The New York Yankees signed free agent pitcher Don Gullett. 1979: Richard Petty became the first competitor to win the NASCAR Series Cup seven times.

George Brett won the American League MVP award. 1981: Phillies' third baseman Mike Schmidt won his second straight National League MVP award.

Terry Labonte won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1984: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 47-17 to win the CFL Grey Cup.

The New Jersey Devils shut out the New York Rangers 6-0. 1985: Dwight Gooden and Bret Saberhagen won Cy Young awards.

Roger Clemens won the American League MVP award. 1987: Chicago Cubs' outfielder Andre Dawson became the first player from a last-place team to win an MVP award.

In the first Solheim Cup for Women's Golf, the U.S. defeated Europe 11 and a half to 4 and a half. 1990: Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Andre Agassi won his first and only season-ending ATP Tour World Championship tennis title. 1990: Monica Seles beat Gabriela Sabatini in her first of three straight WTA Tour Championship titles.

Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 2007: Roger Federer scored back-to-back season-ending Tennis Masters Cup titles.

Lewis Hamilton won the U.S. F1 Grand Prix. 2018: Alexander Zverev won a maiden season-ending ATP World Tour Finals tennis title.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 18 were Richard Petty, Mike Schmidt, and Monica Seles.