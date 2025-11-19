Bass Pro Shops Offers Free Santa Photos and Holiday Activities Through Christmas Eve

Bass Pro Shops Las Vegas is hosting Santa's Wonderland, a festive holiday event offering a free photo with Santa, free crafts, and a spirited holiday atmosphere. Online reservations are required to secure a spot.

Every visitor receives one complimentary 4 × 6 photo and a free shareable digital video of their visit, with additional photo packages available for purchase.

The event runs daily through Dec. 24. Visitor turnout times are determined by reservations. The location is 8200 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas; phone 702-730-5200.

Weekday activities run Monday through Friday and feature themed crafts: