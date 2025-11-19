CeeLo Green, Robin Thicke, Chingy to Headline Fremont Street New Year’s Party
Fremont Street Experience has released the full lineup for its Countdown Under the Canopy New Year’s Eve celebration, set to ring in 2026 with a multi-stage event in downtown Las…
Fremont Street Experience has released the full lineup for its Countdown Under the Canopy New Year's Eve celebration, set to ring in 2026 with a multi-stage event in downtown Las Vegas. Gates open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, and the celebration will continue through the night beneath the iconic canopy.
The 3rd Street Stage will feature CeeLo Green performing at 9:15 p.m., followed by Robin Thicke closing out the stage at 11:30 p.m. The 1st Street Stage will host Sammy Johnson at 9:00 p.m. and Common Kings at 11:30 p.m. On the Main Street Stage, Pertinence will perform at 9:00 p.m., with Chingy scheduled for an 11:00 p.m. set.
CeeLo Green, Robin Thicke, Sammy Johnson, Common Kings, Pertinence, and Chingy are slated to lead the entertainment across the three stages, offering a star-studded lineup for thousands of attendees gathering downtown.
Online tickets start at $60 and will rise to $65 on Saturday, Dec. 27. Entry requires guests to be 21 or older, and gates will open at 7 p.m. as the festivities begin.
"Fremont Street Experience is the place to be for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration," Dana Reynolds, vice president of marketing for Fremont Street Experience, said in a statement.
The Countdown Under the Canopy event continues the tradition of large-scale New Year's Eve entertainment in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, bringing live music, citywide energy, and an immersive atmosphere under the Viva Vision canopy. Guests can expect a vibrant atmosphere leading up to the transition into 2026.