Deryck Whibley Completes Acoustic Album of Sum 41 Tracks, Considers Tour

Deryck Whibley wrapped up recording an acoustic album of Sum 41 songs. He's thinking about hitting the road with the stripped-down tracks. The former Sum 41 frontman dropped this news while chatting with Rock Sound at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando this past weekend.

"I'd like to do an acoustic tour of Sum 41 songs," Whibley said in a recent interview, as reported by Blunt. "I have an acoustic record… that may come out sometime soon. And I'd like to go tour that, but, again, there's no plans for any of it."

The musician also mentioned that no concrete plans for an official release or tour exist yet. But he hasn't stopped creating, and he picks up his guitar each day.

"I play guitar every day," Whibley said. "I have no plans or I don't know what I'm gonna do with music, but I play guitar every day, I write music every day and I have a stockpile of songs and music that are just kind of sitting there that eventually I'm gonna wanna do some music."

Whibley was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in Sum 41. They've sold over 15 million records during their time together. They also earned a GRAMMY nomination, two Juno Awards, and a Kerrang! Award along the way.

When asked whether his new material might go to other artists, Whibley said he keeps the songs he writes. "I'm a very selfish writer," he said. "When I write something I like, it's hard to give it away."

The 45-year-old has spent the past year on several projects outside of performing. He put out a memoir titled Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell in 2024. The book chronicles his climb to fame, battles with addiction, recovery, and surviving abuse.