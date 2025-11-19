ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Deryck Whibley Completes Acoustic Album of Sum 41 Tracks, Considers Tour

Deryck Whibley wrapped up recording an acoustic album of Sum 41 songs. He’s thinking about hitting the road with the stripped-down tracks. The former Sum 41 frontman dropped this news…

Dan Teodorescu
Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Deryck Whibley wrapped up recording an acoustic album of Sum 41 songs. He's thinking about hitting the road with the stripped-down tracks. The former Sum 41 frontman dropped this news while chatting with Rock Sound at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando this past weekend.

"I'd like to do an acoustic tour of Sum 41 songs," Whibley said in a recent interview, as reported by Blunt. "I have an acoustic record… that may come out sometime soon. And I'd like to go tour that, but, again, there's no plans for any of it."

The musician also mentioned that no concrete plans for an official release or tour exist yet. But he hasn't stopped creating, and he picks up his guitar each day.

"I play guitar every day," Whibley said. "I have no plans or I don't know what I'm gonna do with music, but I play guitar every day, I write music every day and I have a stockpile of songs and music that are just kind of sitting there that eventually I'm gonna wanna do some music."

Whibley was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in Sum 41. They've sold over 15 million records during their time together. They also earned a GRAMMY nomination, two Juno Awards, and a Kerrang! Award along the way.

When asked whether his new material might go to other artists, Whibley said he keeps the songs he writes. "I'm a very selfish writer," he said. "When I write something I like, it's hard to give it away."

The 45-year-old has spent the past year on several projects outside of performing. He put out a memoir titled Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell in 2024. The book chronicles his climb to fame, battles with addiction, recovery, and surviving abuse.

Whibley also started a clothing line called Walking Disaster. He popped up as a surprise guest with Jonas Brothers and Avril Lavigne at recent shows. Fans can grab the book from Sum 41's official website.

Deryck WhibleySum 41
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Ilan Rubin of The New Regime poses backstage at The GRAMMY Museum Presents Homegrown Los Angeles at Tap Room At The Market on March 18, 2016 in Austin, Texas.
MusicFoo Fighters Perform First Show With New Drummer at Mexico City FestivalDan Teodorescu
Singer David Draiman of Disturbed performs during a stop of "The Sickness" 25th anniversary tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDisturbed Frontman David Draiman Weds Sarah Uli in Florida CeremonyDan Teodorescu
Mick Jagger arrives at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of his new solo album "Goddess in the Doorway"
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 19Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect