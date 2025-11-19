Las Vegas Grand Prix Triggers Road Closures and Detours This Week

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring extensive traffic impacts across the resort corridor throughout November, prompting full road closures, detours, and transit adjustments. Koval Lane will be completely closed 24 hours a day from Rochelle Avenue to Harmon Avenue from mid-November through Nov. 24. Officials advise that this closure will remain in place continuously during preparations, race activities, and teardown.

Road closures and detours will continue to shift as race week progresses. The most up-to-date information is shared online and via opt-in SMS alerts for residents, employees, and visitors who need real-time updates on the racecourse and surrounding streets.

Track-related closures begin on Nov. 19, marking the start of full racing-surface restrictions. Portions of the circuit will reopen in phases as crews complete required work. Full reopening to local traffic is expected on Nov. 23. Additional scheduling details and final reopening times are anticipated between Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 as officials confirm safe access.

Public-safety agencies are increasing security and emphasizing pedestrian safety around the event footprint. Additional staffing, pedestrian-routing measures, and safety checkpoints will support the large volume of visitors expected during race activities. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is providing updated travel and transit information online and through customer-service channels.

RTC transit routes will be adjusted for the week of Nov. 17–23. The Bellagio bus stop will be closed, and routes 119, 202, 203, CX, and the Deuce will operate under detours beginning in mid-November and extending into late November. During post-race dismantling from Nov. 25–27, certain stops may remain temporarily closed. Route 203 may continue to operate on a limited detour through Nov. 27, depending on roadway access and construction progress.