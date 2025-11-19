Martin Lawrence Returns to Las Vegas for Stand-Up Show After 8-Year Break

Martin Lawrence returned to Las Vegas with the Y'all Know What It Is show, marking his first headlining appearance at Resorts World Theatre and his first extended stand-up tour stop in the city in eight years. The 9 p.m. performance last Saturday brought the Hollywood veteran back to a premier Strip venue, with tickets starting around $84.

The stop was a major milestone on his ongoing tour, reflecting a career built across three decades of acting, producing, directing, and stand-up. His body of work spans Def Comedy Jam, the Martin sitcom, and film hits including Bad Boys, Life, Big Momma's House, and Blue Streak. He emphasizes the joy of performing and the enduring legacy of the characters fans continue to celebrate.

As his latest tour rolls on, Lawrence has described how he approaches the craft today. “The way fighters train, I train my comedy like that,” he told the Los Angeles Times, explaining that the discipline he once applied as a Golden Gloves boxing contender now guides how he writes and sharpens material. That toolbox includes frequent club drop-ins to work out new jokes and a back-to-basics mindset: “As a comedian, you're always starting fresh… you always got to go back to the beginning,” he said.

Material for the Las Vegas performance was shaped through small-club development before scaling up to a 5,000-seat room. The show featured a multimedia, 18+ experience with film elements, a broad stage presentation, and a special appearance by Loni Love. Lawrence noted that audiences today are eager for laughter, and he remains appreciative of the connection that live comedy brings during challenging times.

Resorts World Theatre debuted its renovated layout with a new standing general admission area, where Lawrence became the first headliner to perform in the revamped space. Country artist Riley Green will headline later in December.