This Day in Rock History: November 19

Plenty of things happened in the rock world on Nov. 19, with Beatles and Stones members releasing solo records and Bon Jovi's "Bad Medicine" hitting No. 1, just to name a few. Here's a rundown of the major events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some of the breakthrough moments and milestones that we celebrate on Nov. 19:

1964: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Supremes got their first U.K. No. 1 single with "Baby Love," from their album Where Did Our Love Go. It was the first U.K. No. 1 hit for a Motown artist and also topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

1988: Bon Jovi's "Bad Medicine" reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent two weeks. It was the lead single from their fourth studio album, New Jersey, which went on to achieve 7x Platinum status in the U.S.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 19 is also the anniversary of a few memorable releases:

1965: The Kinks released the single "Till the End of the Day" from their album The Kink Kontroversy. While the song only reached No. 50 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, its fast pace and power-chord-heavy rhythm inspired many rock and pop artists over the following decades.

1976: Ex-Beatle George Harrison released his seventh studio album, Thirty Three & 1/3, through Dark Horse, his own record label. Critically, it was seen as a return to form after a few disappointing recordings, but commercially, it was a relative disappointment.

1993: Tina Turner released her solo cover version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival track "Proud Mary." She initially covered the song in 1971 as part of Ike & Tina Turner, but she later rerecorded it solo for the soundtrack of her 1993 biopic, What's Love Got To Do With It.

2001: Mick Jagger released his fourth solo album, Goddess in the Doorway. The album, which remains his latest solo record to date, included collaborations with other famous artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Pete Townshend, Joe Perry, and Rob Thomas.