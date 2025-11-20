Bad Omens Releases Fourth Single of 2025 While Preparing for World Tour

Bad Omens dropped their new single "Left For Good" on Tuesday. This is the fourth track the band has released this year.

"Left For Good" comes after three earlier 2025 releases. Their single "Specter" became their quickest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase Active Rock charts. It also hit No. 15 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, pulling in over 54 million streams worldwide. "Dying To Love" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Digital Song Sales chart and landed at No. 33 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

The band's 2022 album The Death Of Peace Of Mind has over 1.8 billion streams, earning an RIAA gold certification. Total catalog streams have surpassed 2.7 billion.

"Just Pretend" from that album became the band's first RIAA-certified platinum single after going viral on TikTok. The track hit No. 1 on U.S. Alternative Radio and topped Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs year-end chart.

Bad Omens will kick off the European leg of their Do You Feel Love arena tour on Friday in Dublin with support from Bilmuri and The Ghost Inside. Shows are scheduled in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, and Amsterdam through December 13.

The North American portion begins on Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City, alongside Beartooth and PRESIDENT. The 20-show tour hits Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, TD Garden in Boston, and Kia Forum in Inglewood before wrapping March 27 in Oakland.