Chipotle Serves Up a Thanksgiving Eve Reunion with Free Entrée Deal

On the night before Thanksgiving, Chipotle will fuel hometown reunions with an in-restaurant BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée from 4 p.m. to close local time.

College students heading home for the holidays have one more reason to make a pit stop at Chipotle this year. The fast‑casual chain is celebrating Thanksgiving Eve with a “Back Home BOGO” offer, inviting fans to share a meal with friends and family before the turkey and stuffing hit the table.

On Wednesday, November 26, Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer a free entrée with the purchase of another from 4 p.m. until close at participating restaurants nationwide. The special is valid for in‑restaurant orders only, giving customers a chance to reconnect in person.

“For many of our guests, their hometown Chipotle is where they’ve created countless memories, and this Thanksgiving Eve, it’s a destination where reunions can begin,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s President and Chief Brand Officer.

The promotion taps into one of the biggest social nights of the year, when college students and young adults flock back to their hometown hangouts to catch up with old friends. By combining fresh ingredients and a festive spirit, Chipotle is banking on nostalgia and togetherness to kick off the holiday season.

Cyber Weekend Bonus: $0 Delivery Fees

If your Thanksgiving travel plans keep you from dining in, Chipotle is also serving up a Cyber Weekend deal. From Friday, November 28 through Monday, December 1, customers can score free delivery on orders placed through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com using the discount code CYBER25.

The dual promotions reinforce Chipotle’s strategy of connecting with its digitally savvy fan base while emphasizing its role in holiday traditions. Whether meeting up in person or eating from afar, the company wants to make the Thanksgiving period a time for shared meals and connection.

Chipotle, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, operates more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States and employs over 110,000 people. The brand continues to grow its digital business through app‑based promotions, rewards programs, and seasonal deals that spotlight its fresh, real ingredients.