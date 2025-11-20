Clark County School District Reviews Later Start Times With Decision Coming in 2026

After a district survey found strong support for changing the start times of school for the benefit of increased sleep, better mental health, and improved academic performance, the Clark County School District (CCSD) has continued its discussions regarding later school start times. Respondents also raised concerns about impacts to homework time, after-school activities, and working-family routines.

“We know from the research that later start times, again, particularly for adolescent students, our middle and our high school students, generally result in better attendance,” said CCSD Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Dr. Jesse Welsh. “It results in less tardiness to school, it results in better sleep, better mental health for students.”

CCSD has presented five possible scheduling models to the school board, including a universal 30-minute delay and options that shift different grade levels by varying amounts.

Any changes would be treated as a managerial decision rather than a formal board vote, and no new schedule would take effect before the 2026–2027 school year.

Cost remains a key consideration. District officials note that shifting start times without aligning all levels could add multi-million-dollar transportation expenses. Funding would require outside support or reallocating existing resources.

Experts continue to highlight the academic and health benefits of later start times. Dr. Jerry Hu, owner of Nevada Sleep Dental and a CCSD parent, supports the proposal. “If we start at a late school start time, their performance in the literature – the studies will not only be better, they're paying attention, their grades, their sports activities, all of that will improve,” said Hu.

“See, children need about maybe at least 10 hours with really good quality sleep, whereas adults need seven and a half to eight hours per night,” he said.

National data show widespread sleep deprivation among teens, with roughly 80% of high school students not getting enough rest. CCSD has noted particularly high rates among 12th graders and Black students.