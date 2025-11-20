David Byrne Releases New Single ‘T Shirt’ Co-Written with Brian Eno

David Byrne released a new single, "T Shirt," that he co-wrote with Brian Eno. The track arrived on Nov. 18 via Matador Records with a visualizer featuring slogan T-shirts. Dev Hynes from Blood Orange plays piano on it.

The track didn't appear on Byrne's latest album, Who Is the Sky?, which dropped in September. However, the former Talking Heads lead singer performed "T Shirt" at almost every show during his current tour.

A video accompanies the release, showing t-shirts with various slogans. Messages include "Fight Today For a Better Tomorrow," "Embrace Differences," and "Human Rights Are Not Optional."

Byrne and Eno first worked together in 1978. Eno produced the Talking Heads album, More Songs About Buildings and Food. They teamed up again for Fear of Music in 1979 and Remain in Light in 1980. The two artists released a joint album called My Life in the Bush of Ghosts in 1981. They reunited in 2008 for Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.

"When [Talking Heads] were starting out, we were big fans of the Velvet Underground," said Byrne to Rolling Stone. "John Cale and Lou Reed came to see us at CBGB. We met with Lou Reed a couple of times. He wanted to sign us to a management-production deal. But it was a little bit too much like, 'Oh, I don't know if we're ready for this.' We pulled back. John introduced us to Brian Eno on our first trip to London, and that proved to be a big deal for us."