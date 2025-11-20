New Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit is Genius

Just when you thought Thanksgiving leftovers couldn’t get any better, Heinz is dropping a serious flavor bomb. The company has introduced its first-ever squeezable gravy bottle: the Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit, designed specifically for the “Moist Maker” sandwich made famous by Ross on Friends.

The Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit

The limited-edition kit includes a 12-ounce jar of Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy, made with real turkey broth, a recipe card for the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich,” and a reusable squeeze bottle so you can pour with precision.... which is genius!

Heinz is marketing this as a mess-free, fun way to elevate day-after-Thanksgiving meals. Jamie Mack, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Heinz, said they “decided to focus our attention on the day-after ritual … because … leftovers are the best part.” According to Heinz’s own research, 94 percent of Americans make leftover sandwiches after Thanksgiving, and nearly half say gravy is a must-have.

How Do I Get a Gravy Kit?

You probably don't, but there's still a chance. They launched on Walmart.com, with each kit priced at a super-retro bargain of $1.88 but only “while supplies last.” Heinz says they’re restocking daily throughout the week. When I checked the link it said "not available," but there's always tomorrow.