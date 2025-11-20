ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit is Genius

Heinz is marketing this as a mess-free, fun way to elevate day-after-Thanksgiving meals.

a yellow Heinz Leftover Gravy bottle with the cap down is sitting on a table surrounded by Thanksgiving leftovers in glass containers with purple lids.

Heinz Leftover Gravy Kits are available on Walmart.com (while supplies last).

Heinz

Just when you thought Thanksgiving leftovers couldn’t get any better, Heinz is dropping a serious flavor bomb. The company has introduced its first-ever squeezable gravy bottle: the Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit, designed specifically for the “Moist Maker” sandwich made famous by Ross on Friends.

The Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit

The limited-edition kit includes a 12-ounce jar of Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy, made with real turkey broth, a recipe card for the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich,” and a reusable squeeze bottle so you can pour with precision.... which is genius!

Heinz is marketing this as a mess-free, fun way to elevate day-after-Thanksgiving meals. Jamie Mack, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Heinz, said they “decided to focus our attention on the day-after ritual … because … leftovers are the best part.” According to Heinz’s own research, 94 percent of Americans make leftover sandwiches after Thanksgiving, and nearly half say gravy is a must-have.

How Do I Get a Gravy Kit?

You probably don't, but there's still a chance. They launched on Walmart.com, with each kit priced at a super-retro bargain of $1.88 but only “while supplies last.” Heinz says they’re restocking daily throughout the week. When I checked the link it said "not available," but there's always tomorrow.

I think it's a great idea. Gravy bottles are hard to pour, but I think a glass container with a heat resistant handle would level it up more. Or you just keep using granny's gravy boat, but that thing is a pain to wash. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving
Related Stories
7 Vegas Restaurants Doing St. Patrick’s Day Specials In 2025
Lifestyle7 Vegas Restaurants Doing St. Patrick’s Day Specials In 2025
5 Traditional Irish Dishes to Savor This St. Patrick’s Day
Lifestyle5 Traditional Irish Dishes to Savor This St. Patrick’s Day
Close up of a coup glass with a salt rim, and lime wedge, light yellow drink for Cocktails For Margarita Day
Lifestyle5 Delicious Cocktails For Margarita Day
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect