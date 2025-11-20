Las Vegas Set to Host 2025 Grand Prix with New Opportunities for Locals

The 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is providing a unique opportunity for Southern Nevada locals to participate in its Locals' Marshal Program. This initiative offers training for those interested in becoming race marshals.

First introduced at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it was a trailblazer in the U.S. F1 scene, inspiring similar programs at other American races. Residents will attend information sessions where they'll learn the basics of F1, their responsibilities, and important safety measures.

The sessions, scheduled for September, will include practical vehicle recovery drills. They're crucial for marshals to manage the demands of supervising a night race. The 3.8-mile track will wind through public streets like Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

Marshal applications are open until June 2. Training is planned for September 20–21 and September 27–28. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving plenty of time for candidates to be selected, trained, and certified before the November race weekend.

The program offers 600 spots covering areas like flagging, communications, and grid work—all essential for race safety. The previous year saw nearly 3,200 applicants for the same number of positions, with 524 people ultimately chosen.

U.S. Race Management and Las Vegas Grand Prix oversee the selection process, adhering to strict FIA guidelines to ensure marshal training meets international standards. Silvia Bellot, vice president of sporting and race operations at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., shared her excitement, saying, "We are happy to see the program begin to be implemented at other F1 races in the United States and proud of the continued interest we have received from those who took part last year."

The 2025 Grand Prix is set to showcase the adrenaline and risks of high-speed racing along the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. This 3.853-mile course, featuring 17 turns, has been a significant part of modern racing since 2023, marking Formula 1's return to Las Vegas after more than four decades.