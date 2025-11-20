My Chemical Romance Sets Record with Five Hollywood Bowl Shows, Adds Halloween Weekend Dates

My Chemical Romance shared news about two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, 2026.

Those Halloween weekend performances will close out The Black Parade Tour. The Used will join them as special guests on Oct. 30. Thrice opens the Halloween night show on Oct. 31.

The band already had three concerts scheduled at the same location, on Oct. 21, 23, and 24. With five shows in total, it shatters the previous record for most performances by one act at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Black Parade 2026 Tour launches in January with South American dates, then moves to Asia during April and May. The band will play stadiums across Europe in June and July, including three consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium in London.

North American stadium dates kick off in August at Citi Field in New York. After that, the tour rolls through baseball parks in Nashville, Washington, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Phoenix, and San Antonio.

Back in 2005, My Chemical Romance and The Used teamed up for a charity cover. They recorded "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie. The collaboration happened after a tsunami disaster struck South Asia.

"They've been just begging us to tour and we're like, Stadiums? Nah, we'll do the 1200 cap," The Used frontman Bert McCracken told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. "But there's a big plan for next year."

The Used just finished an Australian tour celebrating their 25th anniversary. They played their first three records in full: The Used, In Love and Death, and Lies for the Liars.