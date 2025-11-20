Radiohead Performs ‘Kid A’ and ‘Talk Show Host’ for First Time in Eight Years at Bologna Show

Radiohead played both "Kid A" and "Talk Show Host" at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Eight years have passed since fans heard these tracks live. The band has now performed 43 different songs across just seven concerts.

"Talk Show Host" was recorded during the 1994 sessions for The Bends. Radiohead released it in January 1996, as the B-side to "Street Spirit (Fade Out)." A remix appeared on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet that October, bringing it to millions of listeners.

The band started performing "Talk Show Host" during their OK Computer tour in 1997, after Romeo + Juliet became popular. They've now played it 241 times, more than any other non-album track they've ever recorded.

Kid A has been in the group's live rotation since June 2000. Songs from that LP have been at the center of setlists for 25 years. The only Amnesiac songs heard so far are "You and Whose Army" and "Pyramid Song."

Lead singer Thom Yorke and company played a 25-song set. This was the third of four scheduled gigs at the Bologna venue. The performance marked the tour debut for both tracks, with "Idioteque" listed as an alternate on the printed setlist. "It's going to be the first time I think we've done shows where we haven't got new material to play as work in progress," bassist Colin Greenwood said, according to NME.