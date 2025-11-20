ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: November 20

On this day in rock history,  The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan achieved major milestones, a couple of famous rock musicians were born, and some memorable albums were released. These…

Dan Teodorescu
Rock band Creed arrive at "My VH1 Music Awards" at the Shrine Auditorium
(Photo by David Klein/Getty Images

On this day in rock history,  The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan achieved major milestones, a couple of famous rock musicians were born, and some memorable albums were released. These are the most notable rock music events that took place on Nov. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some important milestones are associated with Nov. 20, including:

  • 1961: Bob Dylan started recording his self-titled debut album at Columbia Records' Seventh Avenue studio in New York City. It was released a few months later, on March 19, 1962.
  • 1991: The Rolling Stones signed a lucrative deal with Virgin Records for a reported $45 million. They committed to delivering three albums within six years and also gave Virgin the rights to their music catalog from 1971 onward.

Cultural Milestones

Rock musicians are part of what makes the music genre great. On Nov. 20, these unforgettable guitarists were born:

  • 1946: Rock and blues guitarist Duane Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He formed the Allman Brothers Band alongside his brother Gregg in 1969 and enjoyed success until his untimely death two years later, after a motorcycle accident.
  • 1947: Joe Walsh, another legendary guitarist, was born in Wichita, Kansas. He joined the Eagles in 1975 and is also a highly successful solo artist.

Notable Recordings and Performances

At the end of the day, rock music is all about live shows and studio recordings. Here are some famous performances and album releases that took place on Nov. 20:

  • 1976: Paul Simon hosted Saturday Night Live and performed alongside George Harrison. They sang the songs "Homeward Bound" and "Here Comes the Sun" together.
  • 2001: Creed released their third studio album, Weathered, which was the last one the band released before an eight-year hiatus. The album sold over 6 million copies in the U.S. and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, where it spent eight consecutive weeks.

Nov. 20 has been an eventful day in rock history, associated with legends such as Bob Dylan and Paul Simon. Visit this page again tomorrow to find out what happened on that day in rock history.

Allman Brothers BandCreedEagles
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Ilan Rubin of The New Regime poses backstage at The GRAMMY Museum Presents Homegrown Los Angeles at Tap Room At The Market on March 18, 2016 in Austin, Texas.
MusicFoo Fighters Perform First Show With New Drummer at Mexico City FestivalDan Teodorescu
Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
MusicDeryck Whibley Completes Acoustic Album of Sum 41 Tracks, Considers TourDan Teodorescu
Singer David Draiman of Disturbed performs during a stop of "The Sickness" 25th anniversary tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDisturbed Frontman David Draiman Weds Sarah Uli in Florida CeremonyDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect