Golden Gate Hotel Land Sold for $19M to Owner After Century Under Original Developer’s Family

Crews in downtown Las Vegas are marking a new chapter in the city's history with a land transaction that connects more than a century of development. The Golden Gate, which began as Hotel Nevada in 1906, is once again at the center of a story about transformation, continuity, and the enduring impact of early Las Vegas pioneers.

Derek Stevens, a major force in the revitalization of Fremont Street, has acquired the land beneath the Golden Gate for $19 million, consolidating ownership of the parcel at Fremont and Main that had long remained in the hands of descendants of founder John F. Miller. “It cost us a lot of money,” Stevens said, acknowledging the premium he paid to consolidate land and operations.

The sale directly links the modern Golden Gate to its origins through the Sal Sagev Hotel Co. Inc., the family entity whose lineage traces back to Miller and his Hotel Nevada. History professor Michael Green notes the significance of this continuity, which he says demonstrates how early property decisions continue to shape Las Vegas' modern landscape.

The Golden Gate's story stretches back to Miller's 1905 arrival, when he purchased a parcel for about $1,750 during the original Las Vegas land auction and erected a tent hotel that soon became a permanent structure.

By the 1910s, Hotel Nevada had become a recognizable landmark as the city grew around it. The property was renamed Sal Sagev in 1931 — Las Vegas spelled backward — before adopting the Golden Gate name in 1955 after Bay Area investors joined the venture.

Subsequent remodels modernized the hotel and casino while preserving its historic identity, now showcased in a museum-like display that highlights artifacts, including milestones such as the city's first telephone, its first outdoor electric sign, and the origin of the famed shrimp cocktail.