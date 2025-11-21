Hayley Williams Announces More Tour Dates for GRAMMY-Nominated Album ‘Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party’

ContestsEvents
Dan Teodorescu
Hayley Williams added tour stops across North America and Europe for her album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. Every show in the 2026 run sold out after general ticket sales opened on Nov. 19.

The tour, named Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party, starts on March 27 in Atlanta and wraps up on June 30 in Dublin. Williams plans to perform the full album each night at theaters and halls holding 2,500 to 5,000 people.

"I can't wait to be back on the road and see all of your faces," Williams said in a now-deleted social media post, according to LADbible. "We'll dance, scream and cry together."

The Paramore singer got four GRAMMY nominations for this record. Categories include Best Rock Performance for "Mirtazapine," Best Rock Song for "Glum," Best Alternative Music Performance for "Parachute," and Best Alternative Album.

This is Williams' first solo tour after years performing with Paramore. She'd scheduled tour dates in 2020, but those were scrapped when the pandemic hit.

The album jumped on the Billboard 200 from No. 173 to No. 12 after its physical release on CD and LP on Nov. 7. Williams wrote and tracked the 18-song record with producer Daniel James.

Water From Your Eyes, Snuggle, and Tiberius b will open on certain dates. The North American leg spans March 27 through May 15, visiting New York, Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and other major cities.

The international portion kicks off June 5 in Milan. It covers Amsterdam, Cologne, Berlin, Copenhagen, Manchester, and Glasgow. London's Roundhouse gets two performances on June 19 and 20.

Fans faced massive online queues when tickets went on sale. One person reported landing at number 60,000 in line for a Saturday night performance at a venue that seats roughly 2,500, according to LADbible.

Resale tickets can still be found through Viagogo, Stubhub, Vivid Seats, and Ticombo. Fans can also try her official website.

