Las Vegas Athletics Ballpark Construction Begins: 2028 Season Tickets Up for Grabs

Construction crews have begun pouring concrete for the first elevated level of the Athletics’ new Las Vegas ballpark, marking a significant step forward on the site of the former Tropicana…

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Construction crews have begun pouring concrete for the first elevated level of the Athletics' new Las Vegas ballpark, marking a significant step forward on the site of the former Tropicana Hotel. The team confirmed the milestone in a project update, noting that the pour establishes key structural elements for the stadium's lower levels.

“This pour forms the floor for the first level of seats, the lower concourse suites, and the clubs located behind home plate and along the baselines!” the post reads.

The work represents the start of vertical construction for the $1.5 billion ballpark, which is scheduled to open in time for the Athletics to begin playing in Las Vegas in 2028. Crews continue to progress through foundational phases as the project transitions from ground-level preparation to visible stadium features.

As construction advances, the Athletics are also launching early ticketing opportunities. Fans can secure priority access for 2028 season tickets through the team's interest list, which is now open for signups.

The new ballpark, planned as a next-generation MLB venue on the Las Vegas Strip, is expected to anchor a significant redevelopment of the property formerly occupied by the Tropicana. With the first elevated concrete pour completed, the stadium project is on track to ramp up in the coming months.

