SOiL Announces 15-Date UK Tour With Finger Eleven and Adema

Laura Adkins
Ryan McCombs of Soil performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium.
Elsie Roymans via Getty Images

SOiL will head back to the United Kingdom for a 15-date tour in October and November 2026. Finger Eleven and Adema will join the bill. This marks SOiL's longest UK stretch. They'll visit several cities they've never performed in before. A major appearance at Hard Rock Hell Festival XIX on Nov. 5, 2026, in Great Yarmouth stands as one of the centerpiece performances. The run comes after a sold-out 2024 UK tour that featured the band's special All Scars set.

The group plans to play fan favorites, charting hits, deep cuts, and new material. Finger Eleven gained fame with "Paralyzer" and "One Thing." Adema broke through with "Giving In" and "The Way You Like It."

Bassist Tim King discussed the lineup. "We are so excited to have both bands on this bill with us," said King to Antimusic. "Finger Eleven and SOiL go way back, but we've never properly toured together. And Adema. Well, we've been great friends with them since 2001. In fact, our first ever UK tour in 2002 was with Adema."

Finger Eleven vocalist Scott Anderson spoke about returning overseas. "Finger Eleven has been looking forward to making their way back to the UK," said Anderson. "We're grateful for the opportunity to be touring with SOiL this time around. We can't wait to reunite with old friends and rock out across the pond!"

The band hasn't released new material since 2013's Whole. In 2023, the group celebrated its history with Restoration. This collection featured re-recorded studio versions of their biggest hits, including "Halo" and "Breaking Down" from their 2001 album, Scars. In March 2023, lead singer Ryan McCombs rejoined DROWNING POOL while continuing with SOiL. 

The tour starts on Oct. 30 in Brighton at Chalk. It wraps up on Nov. 15 in Margate at Dreamland Ballroom. Other stops include Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Newcastle.

Finger ElevenSOiL
Laura AdkinsWriter
