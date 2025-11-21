ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday Meals

While all eyes are on Santa this time of year, you can’t forget about The Grinch and he’s taking over McDonald’s with some new holiday meals. The holiday season is…

McDonald's Corporation

While all eyes are on Santa this time of year, you can't forget about The Grinch and he's taking over McDonald's with some new holiday meals.

The holiday season is a season of joy. And even though The Grinch is anti-Christmas, you have to admit he is quite endearing. I’ve always thought people love the Grinch because, deep down, he’s all of us during the holidays at some point. A little overwhelmed, a little over it, but also craving something warm and joyful. He’s grumpy, dramatic and hilariously relatable, especially when Santa is getting all the attention and the holiday chaos starts piling up. But what really makes him iconic is that tiny warm spot he tries so hard to hide. The part of him that can’t help but melt when he’s shown even a little kindness. We watch him go from “leave me alone” to “okay fine, I do love Christmas." And The Grinch is taking over McDonald's with some new holiday meals coming soon.

The Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday Meals

I always love when restaurants release fun, themed meals and just in time for Christmas, McDonald's has partnered with The Grinch. I had seen people on TikTok posting videos and talking about them and got myself so excited. Until I found out that they were only available in Europe and in Canada. Until now.

Starting December 2, the 'Grinch Meal' will be available in the US. So what do you get? The McDonald's 'Grinch Meal' is either a Big Mac or a 10-piece chicken nugget and McShaker fries with "Grinch Salt" aka dill pickle seasoning. Are you kidding me? Pickle seasoning? Bring. It. On. Plus, a medium drink. They say waiting is the hardest part, and it definitely will be. I just really can't wait to try those fries!

ChristmasMcDonaldsThe Grinch
Related Stories
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP looks on during the end of season drivers picture during the F1 Grand Prix
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 21
Black Friday
Human InterestInflation Still Looms Large as Americans Gear Up for Black Friday 2025Tim Staskiewicz
Chipotle Thanksgiving
Human InterestChipotle Serves Up a Thanksgiving Eve Reunion with Free Entrée DealTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect