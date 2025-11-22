This Day in Sports History: November 22

Sports in November include the NBA and NHL seasons, the end of the college football season, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 22 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history on Nov. 22 included:

1936: Denny Shute won the first of his consecutive PGA titles.

Denny Shute won the first of his consecutive PGA titles. 1945: Jim Benton gained 303 yards, and the Cleveland Rams beat the Detroit Lions 28-21. Benton set an NFL single-game rushing record, which stood for more than 40 years.

Jim Benton gained 303 yards, and the Cleveland Rams beat the Detroit Lions 28-21. Benton set an NFL single-game rushing record, which stood for more than 40 years. 1950: The Fort Wayne Pistons beat the Minneapolis Lakers 19-18, making it the lowest NBA score of 37 combined points.

The Fort Wayne Pistons beat the Minneapolis Lakers 19-18, making it the lowest NBA score of 37 combined points. 1957: Mickey Mantle won his second American League Most Valuable Player award.

Mickey Mantle won his second American League Most Valuable Player award. 1961: Reds outfielder Frank Robinson won the National League MVP award.

Reds outfielder Frank Robinson won the National League MVP award. 1961: St. Louis Hawks' Bob Pettit set an NBA record, making 19 of 19 on free throws.

St. Louis Hawks' Bob Pettit set an NBA record, making 19 of 19 on free throws. 1965: In his second defense, Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight boxing championship title by way of a technical knockout in the 12th round against Floyd Patterson.

In his second defense, Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight boxing championship title by way of a technical knockout in the 12th round against Floyd Patterson. 1966: Steve Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy.

Steve Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy. 1970: Bobby Isaac won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Bobby Isaac won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1972: The Penguins set an NHL record for scoring the fastest five goals in a game in a time of 2:07.

The Penguins set an NHL record for scoring the fastest five goals in a game in a time of 2:07. 1981: Darrell Waltrip won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Darrell Waltrip won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1981: The Edmonton Eskimos won their fourth consecutive CFL Grey Cup title.

The Edmonton Eskimos won their fourth consecutive CFL Grey Cup title. 1986: Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history when he stopped titleholder Trevor Berbick in round two to win the WBC title.

Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history when he stopped titleholder Trevor Berbick in round two to win the WBC title. 1986: Wayne Gretzky became the 13th player to score 500 goals in the NHL.

Wayne Gretzky became the 13th player to score 500 goals in the NHL. 1987: Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Dale Earnhardt won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1987: Jack Sikma ended his NBA free-throw streak at 51 games.

Jack Sikma ended his NBA free-throw streak at 51 games. 1987: The Patriots shut out the Colts 24-0.

The Patriots shut out the Colts 24-0. 1992: Monica Seles won her second consecutive WTA Tour Championship title and her third straight end-of-season title.

Monica Seles won her second consecutive WTA Tour Championship title and her third straight end-of-season title. 1998: Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 2003: England defeated Australia 20-17 to win the Rugby World Cup Final.

England defeated Australia 20-17 to win the Rugby World Cup Final. 2008: The Montreal Canadiens retired goaltender Patrick Roy's number 33 jersey.

The Montreal Canadiens retired goaltender Patrick Roy's number 33 jersey. 2014: Lionel Messi set a new goal-scoring record in La Liga with 253 goals.

Lionel Messi set a new goal-scoring record in La Liga with 253 goals. 2015: Novak Djokovic won his fourth straight season-ending ATP World Tour Finals.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 22 were Jim Benton, Mike Tyson, and Wayne Gretzky.