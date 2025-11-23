This Day in Sports History: November 23

Sports in November include the NBA and NHL seasons, the end of the college football season, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 23 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 23 included:

1895: Auburn beat Alabama 48-0 in the fourth Iron Bowl.

Auburn beat Alabama 48-0 in the fourth Iron Bowl. 1904: The Olympic Games, which were the first held in the U.S., closed at Francis Field on Washington University's campus in St. Louis.

The Olympic Games, which were the first held in the U.S., closed at Francis Field on Washington University's campus in St. Louis. 1947: Washington Redskins' quarterback Sammy Baugh passed for six touchdowns in a 45-21 win over the Chicago Cardinals.

Washington Redskins' quarterback Sammy Baugh passed for six touchdowns in a 45-21 win over the Chicago Cardinals. 1960: Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Frank Howard won the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Frank Howard won the National League Rookie of the Year award. 1962: Los Angeles Dodgers' shortstop Maury Wills won the National League Most Valuable Player award.

Los Angeles Dodgers' shortstop Maury Wills won the National League Most Valuable Player award. 1965: Mike Garrett won the Heisman Trophy Award.

Mike Garrett won the Heisman Trophy Award. 1966: Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommie Agee won the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommie Agee won the American League Rookie of the Year award. 1974: Alexis Argüello knocked out defending champion Rubén Olivares in the 13th round to claim the WBA world featherweight boxing title.

Alexis Argüello knocked out defending champion Rubén Olivares in the 13th round to claim the WBA world featherweight boxing title. 1980: The Edmonton Eskimos beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 48-10 to win their third straight CFL Grey Cup.

The Edmonton Eskimos beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 48-10 to win their third straight CFL Grey Cup. 1984: Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie passed for 472 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown pass at the end of the game, in a 47-45 victory over Miami.

Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie passed for 472 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown pass at the end of the game, in a 47-45 victory over Miami. 1986: Martina Navratilova won her fifth consecutive WTA Tour Championship, making it her eighth title overall.

Martina Navratilova won her fifth consecutive WTA Tour Championship, making it her eighth title overall. 1987: Steffi Graf claimed her first WTA Tour Championship title.

Steffi Graf claimed her first WTA Tour Championship title. 1988: Wayne Gretzky scored his 600th NHL goal.

Wayne Gretzky scored his 600th NHL goal. 1989: The Eagles beat the Cowboys 27-0 in the "Bounty Bowl," amid allegations by the Cowboys that the opposition had placed bounties on players.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 27-0 in the "Bounty Bowl," amid allegations by the Cowboys that the opposition had placed bounties on players. 1991: Evander Holyfield defeated Bert Cooper in seven rounds by way of a technical knockout to win the heavyweight boxing title.

Evander Holyfield defeated Bert Cooper in seven rounds by way of a technical knockout to win the heavyweight boxing title. 1997: Jana Novotná won the WTA Tour Championship.

Jana Novotná won the WTA Tour Championship. 2001: Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 2008: The Stampeders beat the Montreal Alouettes 22-14 to win the CFL Grey Cup. The game attracted the second-highest attendance in the competition's history.

The Stampeders beat the Montreal Alouettes 22-14 to win the CFL Grey Cup. The game attracted the second-highest attendance in the competition's history. 2013: Manny Pacquiao defeated Brandon Rios by a unanimous decision to win the WBO welterweight title.

Manny Pacquiao defeated Brandon Rios by a unanimous decision to win the WBO welterweight title. 2015: Lydia Ko won the women's LPGA Player of the Year title.

Lydia Ko won the women's LPGA Player of the Year title. 2018: Phil Mickelson won $9 million dollars in a winner-takes-all golf duel with Tiger Woods.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 23 were Doug Flutie, Martina Navratilova, and Manny Pacquiao.