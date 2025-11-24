5 Last Minute Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Your holiday menu should be set. However, if you still need some last minute Thanksgiving side dishes, here are 5 to tantalize your taste buds.

What I like about these is that they are not traditional. Yes, they involve traditional items found on a Thanksgiving table. However, they are prepared differently than what you typically see. You can also tweak all to your tastes.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday.

For recipe tips, you might want to turn the volume up a little bit. And if you are also looking for some desserts that are a delicious mashup of classic and modern, click here.

Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Sweet Potato Fritters

Sweet potatoes are a tradition for Thanksgiving and there are hundreds of ways to prepare them. I love this spin. A fritter adds texture. It is classier than sweet potato fries while still offering that crispy attribute.

Brussel Sprouts AuGrautin

What? replace potatoes with Brussels? This is a good way to add something a little more healthful to your carb loaded table. Hey, the kids might just eat their veggies this way.

Maple Bacon Wrapped Carrots

How about this vegetable adaptation. We wrap everything else in bacon. Why not add carros to the list? It's quick, easy and quite tasty.

Turkey Dinner Rolls

Every table has to have some dinner rolls. Why be ordinary with yours? Look at how cute they can be with couple of slices and snips.

Jalapeno Popper Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs are on many Thanksgiving tables. If you are purist, sorry. However, this is quite a spin. She does not have the recipe in the caption, so you'll need volume to get the details.