Formula One Opens $500 Million Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Reopening January 2026

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: A fan in a Las Vegas jacket gestures in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The destination for year-round Grand Prix Plaza, located at the heart of the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix complex, will reopen on Jan. 30, 2026, with significant new upgrades and a fresh operating schedule.

“Grand Prix Plaza embodies the innovation and energy that defines Formula 1 in Las Vegas,” said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. and Grand Prix Plaza. “From day one, it's been a celebration of speed, technology, and fan engagement, appealing to both longtime fans of the sport or guests who are just learning about it. As we approach its second season of operation, we're unveiling new experiences that take that vision even further, allowing us to find new and exciting ways to partner with the local Las Vegas community.”

Jonathan Linden, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Round Room Live and Producer of The Formula 1 Exhibition, commented, “These new experiences are as close to an F1 race one can get without being a professional driver. This is the largest-scale F1 exhibition we've debuted in North America, and there was no better place to do it than the home of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the grid, this is an inside look at what makes the F1 a global phenomenon – with plenty of thrills along the way.”

The venue project spans 39 acres and is billed as North America's largest F1 attraction. It will include a three-story building, rooftop terrace, driver pits, 13 garages, grandstand seating, and hospitality suites. Alongside the immersive exhibit and electric karting attractions, the location will also house a retail store, a restaurant, interactive exhibits that educate visitors about Formula One racing, and more.

Significant investment underpins the project. Liberty Media acquired roughly 39 acres at Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane for approximately US $240 million, forming the foundation of the site's development. The broader venue project cost is estimated at about $500 million.

The upgrades include a reimagined F1 Drive electric kart track with a wider layout for greater speed and overtaking, and an enhanced F1 X 4D Theater powered by advanced holographic visuals and motion seats. Officials say the goal is to embed F1 into the Las Vegas community and engage fans year-round — not just on race weekend.

Grand Prix Plaza will operate Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight. Bookings reopen in January via grandprixplaza.com. Action for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix will begin with practice rounds, signaling a broader season of activities beyond the race weekend.

F1Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
