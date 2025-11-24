ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Gets Silly String Surprise at 63rd Birthday Show

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett got ambushed with silly string during the band’s show in New Zealand on Nov. 19. He turned 63 the day before. Crew members and bandmates rushed…

Laura Adkins
Kirk Hammett from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Sam Tabone / Stringer via Getty Images

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett got ambushed with silly string during the band's show in New Zealand on Nov. 19. He turned 63 the day before.

Crew members and bandmates rushed him at the end of the set. Vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield sang "Happy Birthday" while the stage crew sprayed Hammett from head to toe. A video on the band's Instagram account caught the moment.

Onstage after the prank, Hammett said, "They said they weren't gonna do this!  They said they weren't gonna do this and they did it," according to The PRP. "My friends, I love 'em. Thank you, everyone!"

The band played at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland as part of their tour through Australia and New Zealand. Evanescence opened for the metal group on the tour dates, bringing their gothic rock sound to thousands of fans who packed stadiums across both countries. Metallica posted a tribute to Evanescence after they finished the shows, thanking the "Bring Me to Life" rockers.

Hammett joined the group in 1983, and he's been part of every studio album since. The band will visit Greece, Romania, Poland, Germany, and many other locations on their M72 World Tour in 2026. You can get the full schedule and buy tickets on Metallica's website.

Kirk HammettMetallica
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Guns N’ Roses Roll Out Extensive 2026 Tour Plans
MusicGuns N’ Roses Roll Out Extensive 2026 Tour PlansAnne Erickson
Noodles Wasserman and Dexter Holland of The Offspring speak before presenting the Best International award during the 2024 Metal Hammer Awards at Uber Eats Music Hall on August 31, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
MusicThe Offspring Delivers High-Energy Punk Rock and Emotional PerformancesDan Teodorescu
Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMotley Crue’s Vince Neil Defended by Nikki Sixx After CriticismLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect