Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Gets Silly String Surprise at 63rd Birthday Show

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett got ambushed with silly string during the band's show in New Zealand on Nov. 19. He turned 63 the day before.

Crew members and bandmates rushed him at the end of the set. Vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield sang "Happy Birthday" while the stage crew sprayed Hammett from head to toe. A video on the band's Instagram account caught the moment.

Onstage after the prank, Hammett said, "They said they weren't gonna do this! They said they weren't gonna do this and they did it," according to The PRP. "My friends, I love 'em. Thank you, everyone!"

The band played at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland as part of their tour through Australia and New Zealand. Evanescence opened for the metal group on the tour dates, bringing their gothic rock sound to thousands of fans who packed stadiums across both countries. Metallica posted a tribute to Evanescence after they finished the shows, thanking the "Bring Me to Life" rockers.