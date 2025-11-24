ContestsEvents
Pick Pauly's Pockets: Win Tickets to The Devil Wears Prada

Pick Pauly’s Pockets – Win Tickets to The Devil Wears Prada! X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is back with another shot to Pick Pauly’s Pockets, and this time his pockets are…

Taya Williams
The Devil Wears Prada

Pick Pauly’s Pockets – Win Tickets to The Devil Wears Prada!

X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is back with another shot to Pick Pauly’s Pockets, and this time his pockets are stuffed with something loud, heavy, and absolutely Xtreme-approved. We’re giving YOU the chance to win tickets to The Devil Wears Prada live at House of Blues Las Vegas on March 18, 2026!

How to Play

Every weekday at 5:00 PM, lock it on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio. That’s when Pauly drops the official daily keyword you need to enter. Miss it and you miss your shot—so don’t.

Here’s how to score your entry:

  1. Listen at 5PM sharp on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio for the daily keyword.
  2. Enter that keyword online on our contest page before 6PM the same day!
  3. Boom—you’re in the running for tickets to The Devil Wears Prada.

It’s quick. It’s easy. And it could get you face-to-face with one of the most powerful live bands on the scene.

Listen. Grab the keyword. Enter.
Pick Pauly’s Pockets on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio!

  • Dates of Contests: 11/24 - 11/28
  • How winners are selected: Random selection
  • When the winner is selected: 7pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description:two (2) tickets to The Devil Wears Prada
  • Prize value: $60
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
The Devil Wears Prada
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
