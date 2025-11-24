Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to The Devil Wears Prada
X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is back with another shot to Pick Pauly’s Pockets, and this time his pockets are stuffed with something loud, heavy, and absolutely Xtreme-approved. We’re giving YOU the chance to win tickets to The Devil Wears Prada live at House of Blues Las Vegas on March 18, 2026!
How to Play
Every weekday at 5:00 PM, lock it on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio. That’s when Pauly drops the official daily keyword you need to enter. Miss it and you miss your shot—so don’t.
Here’s how to score your entry:
- Listen at 5PM sharp on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio for the daily keyword.
- Enter that keyword online on our contest page before 6PM the same day!
- Boom—you’re in the running for tickets to The Devil Wears Prada.
It’s quick. It’s easy. And it could get you face-to-face with one of the most powerful live bands on the scene.
Listen. Grab the keyword. Enter.
Pick Pauly’s Pockets on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio!
- Dates of Contests: 11/24 - 11/28
- How winners are selected: Random selection
- When the winner is selected: 7pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description:two (2) tickets to The Devil Wears Prada
- Prize value: $60
- Prize provided by: LiveNation