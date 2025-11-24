The Offspring Delivers High-Energy Punk Rock and Emotional Performances

The Offspring tore through a 23-song setlist at the O2 Arena on Thursday, Nov. 20. They mixed four decades' worth of hits with tracks from their 2024 record. The show opened with "Come Out and Play" and included "All I Want", "Want You Bad", and "Let the Bad Times Roll."

Lead singer Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles kept things electric throughout. "I lock eyes with the people in the crowd who are having the best time — then I have the best time," bassist Todd Morse said before the show, according to Express.

The setlist also includes covers. Black Sabbath, Ramones, and Ozzy Osbourne tracks made appearances. Holland sat at a white piano and played solo renditions of "Gone Away" and "Hey Jude."

"I believe music has the power to heal," Holland said during one of the shows

Twenty-foot inflatable skeletons flanked the stage during "Make It All Right." Mosh pits erupted across the arena floor when "Bad Habit," "Hit That," and "Original Prankster" blasted through the speakers.

The band closed with "The Kids Aren't Alright," "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," and "Self Esteem." A Viking thunder clap led by someone dressed as Where's Wally capped off the night. "We've played a lot of shows on this tour but we've not played a show like this, right?" Noodles said.

Pre-teens with gelled Mohawks packed the crowd. Beach balls bounced around while giant animated shrimp danced on screens during "Why Don't You Get A Job?" Thousands of phone lights flickered throughout the arena during the ballad section.

The group has toured for 40 years. Songs from their 2024 album got fans screaming just as loud as their classics did.