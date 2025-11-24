This Day in Sports History: November 24
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 24 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history from Nov. 24:
- 1934: The Sarnia Imperials beat the Regina Roughriders 20-12 and won their first CFL Grey Cup Championship.
- 1949: The Syracuse Nationals beat the Anderson Packers 125-123 in five overtimes.
- 1951: The Ottawa Rough Riders beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 21-14 and won their fourth CFL Grey Cup Championship.
- 1956: Bobby Marrow and Thane Baker won gold and silver for the U.S. in the men's 100-meter final at the Melbourne Olympics.
- 1957: Cleveland Browns fullback Jim Brown set a club record of 237 yards rushing.
- 1960: Philadelphia Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain grabbed a record of 55 rebounds.
- 1971: Earl Williams of the Atlanta Braves won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
- 1974: Bobby Allison won the Los Angeles Times 500.
- 1976: Reds second baseman Joe Morgan won his second straight National League MVP Award.
- 1977: Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese passed for six touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals.
- 1982: Cal Ripken of the Baltimore Orioles was named the American League Rookie of the Year Award.
- 1991: Monica Seles set a female tennis record and won prize money totaling $2,457,758 in a year.
- 1996: Tennis star Pete Sampras won his third ATP Tour World Championship tennis title.
- 1996: Tennis star Steffi Graf defended her WTA Tour Championship title.
- 2002: The Montreal Alouettes beat the Edmonton Eskimos 25-16. It was head coach Don Matthews' fifth Grey Cup title.
- 2007: The Auburn Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 17-10 in the 72nd Iron Bowl.
- 2012: Alabama dominated in the 77th Iron Bowl, beating Auburn 49-0.
- 2013: The Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 and won their fourth CFL Grey Cup title.
- 2013: Driver Sebastian Vettel won the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix, his record ninth straight Grand Prix victory.
- 2019: Spain won its sixth Davis Cup after Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3 and 7-6, giving Spain a 2-0 lead.
- 2024: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley set a new franchise game record, with 255 yards rushing and a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 24 were Wilt Chamberlain, John Huarte, and Joe Morgan.
Chamberlain was famous for being a dominant and legendary NBA player known for his incredible size and athleticism. Huarte's Heisman win was considered unlikely because he had minimal playing time in his first two seasons at Notre Dame, making him one of college football's most improbable award winners. Morgan was a famous Hall of Fame baseball player, widely regarded as one of the greatest second basemen of all time, known for his role in the Cincinnati Reds' "Big Red Machine."