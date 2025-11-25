Disney’s The Lion King Returns to Las Vegas Through Nov. 30

Disney's The Lion King returns to The Smith Center in Las Vegas with performances scheduled from Nov. 19 through 30, including a 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. showing on Nov. 28. The listing emphasizes the production's signature visual spectacle, opening with sweeping Serengeti imagery and the emergence of Pride Rock as the music builds.

Event listings include The Lion King and a handpicked selection of entertainment from Las Vegas. Featured Events include the following: Odyssey Manor, Gravedgr's Walking Through My Cemetery at Substance, Anne Zander Is Mother, Turn 4 Las Vegas Race Weekend, the Annual Tree Lighting, and Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Lights & Opening Night. Besides the Featured Events, they are all provided with dates, venue cues, and short descriptors to help readers keep track of upcoming local events.

The Smith Center's schedule notes multiple show dates for The Lion King. Event listings can change or be canceled, so you should verify times and details directly with each venue before attending.

Critical acclaim continues to underscore the show's reputation. “The Lion King is an experience, an all-encompassing bath of beautiful imagery and gorgeous voices that can leave anyone of any age dazzled,” states Peter Birnie of the Vancouver Sun. “The Lion King is a prime example of what musical theater can and should be,” shares Roy C. Dicks, News and Observer.