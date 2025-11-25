ContestsEvents
Disney's The Lion King Returns to Las Vegas Through Nov. 30

Disney's The Lion King returns to The Smith Center in Las Vegas with performances scheduled from Nov. 19 through 30, including a 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. showing on Nov….

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK - JUNE 15: The cast of "Lion King" performs onstage during the 62nd Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 15, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Disney's The Lion King returns to The Smith Center in Las Vegas with performances scheduled from Nov. 19 through 30, including a 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. showing on Nov. 28. The listing emphasizes the production's signature visual spectacle, opening with sweeping Serengeti imagery and the emergence of Pride Rock as the music builds.

Event listings include The Lion King and a handpicked selection of entertainment from Las Vegas. Featured Events include the following: Odyssey Manor, Gravedgr's Walking Through My Cemetery at Substance, Anne Zander Is Mother, Turn 4 Las Vegas Race Weekend, the Annual Tree Lighting, and Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Lights & Opening Night. Besides the Featured Events, they are all provided with dates, venue cues, and short descriptors to help readers keep track of upcoming local events.

The Smith Center's schedule notes multiple show dates for The Lion King. Please visit the official website for ticket information. Event listings can change or be canceled, so you should verify times and details directly with each venue before attending. You can use the Vegas2Go app as a comprehensive guide to Las Vegas activities, available in major mobile app stores, to explore attractions and check event information.

Critical acclaim continues to underscore the show's reputation. “The Lion King is an experience, an all-encompassing bath of beautiful imagery and gorgeous voices that can leave anyone of any age dazzled,” states Peter Birnie of the Vancouver Sun. “The Lion King is a prime example of what musical theater can and should be,” shares Roy C. Dicks, News and Observer.

The Smith Center offers an opportunity to experience the production's celebrated artistry, from its iconic opening tableau to its immersive blend of movement, music, and design.

Las Vegas
Jennifer Eggleston
