The Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered strong results for the city and its resort partners, with officials outlining long-term plans to deepen the event's presence through the next decade. Discussions are underway to extend partnerships with MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment through 2030, while negotiating with the LVCVA and Formula One to extend the race's run through 2037, potentially. The leaders noted that this is a united pledge to make Las Vegas an international destination for Formula One.

Operational improvements led to greater attendance and delivery. The race began two hours earlier than previous years, and advanced weather planning limited the challenges of on and off rain weather, and visitation held strong. Approximately 150,000 people traveled specifically for the event, supporting high occupancy rates and boosting economic performance across Strip properties, including the Bellagio Fountain Club.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix provided a significant lift during what is normally a slower period for tourism. MGM Resorts reported elevated visitation and near-full occupancy throughout the three days. “If you recall, this is the second or third most-worst weekend of the year, so to be able to put this injection into the community and the city and obviously for us at MGM Resorts for what we do at the (Bellagio) Fountain Club is a real boost, and we look forward to doing this for many, many years to come,” Hornbuckle told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



F1's decision to reduce ticket prices by roughly 30% helped attract more locals and first-time fans, contributing to a third consecutive sellout. Officials said these adjustments support long-term fan development and reinforce the race's accessibility.

Race organizers and resort partners report improvements in operations and favorable comments from properties and racers alike, resulting from the event's evolution. There is also a favorable shift in sentiment locally. A contributor to this was the celebrity support of people like Mark Wahlberg, which has raised the profile of the race amongst locals and visitors.