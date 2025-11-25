ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica Releases Concert Footage from Australian Tour Opener in Perth

Metallica released video clips showing two songs from their first night in Australia on the M72 World Tour. The band put up footage of “Holier Than Thou” and “The Unforgiven”…

Dan Teodorescu
Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Sam Tabone / Stringer via Getty Images

Metallica released video clips showing two songs from their first night in Australia on the M72 World Tour. The band put up footage of "Holier Than Thou" and "The Unforgiven" from the Nov. 1 gig at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Both songs appear on Metallica, the group's fifth album, which was released in 1991 and is commonly known as The Black Album.

"After 12 long years, the wait is finally over," the band wrote before taking the stage, as reported by AntiMusic. "We've arrived in Australia, and we've brought the #M72 World Tour with us. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will set the stage tonight."

Perth kicked off a six-show run through the region this month, with five concerts taking place in Australia and one scheduled for New Zealand. The metal icons hadn't performed in Australia since 2010. 

M72 World Tour shows never repeat the same setlist when the band plays multiple nights in one city. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies opened for the Australian shows.

Both videos went up online for fans who missed the show. The clips capture the group ripping through songs while a packed stadium roared. Fans can look up upcoming tour dates on the band's official website.

EvanescenceMetallica
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Musicians Nicole Florentino, Billy Corgan, Mike Byrne and Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Wiltern Theatre on October 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSmashing Pumpkins Launch Orchestra Series for ‘Mellon Collie’ 30th AnniversaryLaura Adkins
(L-R) Eric Singer, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS pose as they light the Empire State Building in celebration of the band's final show at The Empire State Building on November 30, 2023 in New York City.
MusicKISS Drops 50th Anniversary ‘Alive!’ Deluxe Edition With Rare TracksDan Teodorescu
Jim Rodford, Steve Rodford, Colin Blunstone, and Tom Toomey of The Zombies perform on the Palomino stage
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 25Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect