Metallica Releases Concert Footage from Australian Tour Opener in Perth

Metallica released video clips showing two songs from their first night in Australia on the M72 World Tour. The band put up footage of "Holier Than Thou" and "The Unforgiven" from the Nov. 1 gig at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Both songs appear on Metallica, the group's fifth album, which was released in 1991 and is commonly known as The Black Album.

"After 12 long years, the wait is finally over," the band wrote before taking the stage, as reported by AntiMusic. "We've arrived in Australia, and we've brought the #M72 World Tour with us. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will set the stage tonight."

Perth kicked off a six-show run through the region this month, with five concerts taking place in Australia and one scheduled for New Zealand. The metal icons hadn't performed in Australia since 2010.

M72 World Tour shows never repeat the same setlist when the band plays multiple nights in one city. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies opened for the Australian shows.