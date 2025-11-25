Smashing Pumpkins Launch Orchestra Series for ‘Mellon Collie’ 30th Anniversary

The Smashing Pumpkins played 17 tracks from their 1995 double album with a 60-piece orchestra at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago on Nov. 21. The show kicked off seven nights celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness' debut. The band called it A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness.

Conductor and composer James Lowe led the performances, and the Lyric Opera House's 60-piece orchestra and chorus joined him. Opening night brought songs like "Tonight, Tonight," "1979," "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," and "Porcelina of the Vast Oceans."

Lowe told the Chicago Sun-Times that heavier tracks brought unique challenges. "It was like, what do I do with this? How do I translate that to an orchestra without it sounding kind of silly or cringey?" said Lowe. These concerts are sonic and visual reimaginings of the album that push boundaries, attracting longtime Pumpkins fans and new listeners.

The performances coincide with a 30th anniversary deluxe reissue released on Nov. 21. The six-LP package contains over 80 minutes of unreleased audio from the 1996 tour, liner notes from Billy Corgan, a tarot card set, and seven lithographs.

"Unearthing these live recordings from the original lineup's true, last large-scale tour was a labour of love, and for me certainly a bittersweet as once we blew apart in 1996, we were never quite the same: be it emotionally, or spiritually," said Billy Corgan, according to Rock Cellar Magazine.