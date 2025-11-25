This Day in Sports History: November 25

Sports in November are dominated by the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 25 included:

1911: Norman Brookes beat Horace Rice and won the Australasian Championships for men's tennis.

1911: The University of Toronto Varsity Blues beat the Toronto Argonauts 14-7 for their third straight Canadian Football League Grey Cup title.

1930: Bill Terry won the National League Most Valuable Player, and Joe Cronin won the American League MVP.

1949: Ted Williams won the American League MVP Award.

1951: Herb Thomas won the NASCAR Grand National championship.

1951: The Cleveland Browns' halfback Dub Jones tied the NFL record for most touchdowns in a game with six.

1961: Bob Cousy became the second NBA player to score 15,000 points.

1966: Infielder Tommy Helms was voted the National League Rookie of the Year.

1971: Pat Sullivan of Auburn won the Heisman Trophy.

1976: O.J. Simpson got 273 yards in a game against Detroit.

1977: Thomas Hearns knocked out Jerome Hill in two rounds, and it was his first professional boxing match.

1979: Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast a game together for the first time. The duo would cover games together for 22 years.

1980: Sugar Ray Leonard regained the World Boxing Council welterweight title, as Roberto Duran quit the match in the eighth round.

1983: Larry Holmes got a technical knockout on Marvis Frazier in the first round and won the WBC heavyweight boxing title.

1990: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Edmonton Eskimos 50-11 and won their 10th CFL Grey Cup title.

2000: Australia beat New Zealand 40-12 and won the Rugby League World Cup title.

2000: Lindsay Davenport beat Conchita Martinez and gave the United States a 3-0 lead, clinching the Federation Cup in women's tennis for the United States.

2012: Driver Sebastian Vettel finished fourth in the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix.

2014: Lionel Messi became the Union of European Football Associations Champions League's all-time top scorer.

2018: Driver Lewis Hamilton won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the pole position.

2018: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers set an NFL single-game record by completing 25 straight passes as L.A. beat the Arizona Cardinals 45-10.

2020: Caitlin Clark made her college debut for the Iowa Hawkeyes and recorded 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

