Flamingo Las Vegas Announces Lobby Redesign for 80th Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate its 80-year anniversary in 2026, The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas will undergo a full renovation. This shows how committed The Flamingo Hotel is to ongoing development and innovation in the casino and hotel industry. The Flamingo was established in 1946 and has a long history of ownership changes and physical upgrades over the years; the original builder of this hotel was Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel.

While not the oldest standing resort on the Strip, it remains one of its most iconic, and historically, it was the third resort built on Highway 91. Siegel's role in its development remains a subject of debate, and his murder is still unsolved.

As part of the anniversary plans, the Flamingo will fully redesign its lobby and several public areas. Upgrades to the lobby include the addition of a new pod-style front desk, bronze flamingo statues, and a bar area to accommodate tabletop games, TVs, and an upgraded VIP check-in area. Also, Bugsy's Bar has been given an upgrade to the casino floor, with new decor and a new cocktail menu.

According to leadership, the renovations are focused on combining modern features with design elements that reflect the history and identity of the Flamingo. Dan Walsh, the resort's senior vice president and general manager, stated, "We are excited to introduce new designs to the hotel that support the recent additions to the property, and will create modernized spaces that still retain the iconic feel of the Flamingo. The resort has always been an icon on The Strip, and these renovations ensure it remains a vibrant, must-visit destination for years to come."