ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Flamingo Las Vegas Announces Lobby Redesign for 80th Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate its 80-year anniversary in 2026, The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas will undergo a full renovation. This shows how committed The Flamingo Hotel is to ongoing development and…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 17: The facade of the Flamingo hotel is seen at night on Las Vegas Boulevard, September 17 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

To celebrate its 80-year anniversary in 2026, The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas will undergo a full renovation. This shows how committed The Flamingo Hotel is to ongoing development and innovation in the casino and hotel industry. The Flamingo was established in 1946 and has a long history of ownership changes and physical upgrades over the years; the original builder of this hotel was Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel.

While not the oldest standing resort on the Strip, it remains one of its most iconic, and historically, it was the third resort built on Highway 91. Siegel's role in its development remains a subject of debate, and his murder is still unsolved.

As part of the anniversary plans, the Flamingo will fully redesign its lobby and several public areas. Upgrades to the lobby include the addition of a new pod-style front desk, bronze flamingo statues, and a bar area to accommodate tabletop games, TVs, and an upgraded VIP check-in area. Also, Bugsy's Bar has been given an upgrade to the casino floor, with new decor and a new cocktail menu.

According to leadership, the renovations are focused on combining modern features with design elements that reflect the history and identity of the Flamingo. Dan Walsh, the resort's senior vice president and general manager, stated, "We are excited to introduce new designs to the hotel that support the recent additions to the property, and will create modernized spaces that still retain the iconic feel of the Flamingo. The resort has always been an icon on The Strip, and these renovations ensure it remains a vibrant, must-visit destination for years to come."

As part of an ongoing series of property-wide improvements being made to the Flamingo, there have been several changes and additions made in 2024, including Pinky's by Vanderpump, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Havana 1957, and the Go Pool. Looking ahead to 2025, we will be adding Salt & Straw and Category 10 (an entertainment venue inspired by Luke Combs) to our resort. Along with the newly refreshed Bugsy's Bar, these improvements demonstrate our dedication to being a vibrant and must-see destination on the Strip.

Las Vegas Hotels
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Homemade Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner with Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, and Corn
Local NewsRestaurants Across Las Vegas Offer Thanksgiving Meals ThursdayJennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK - JUNE 15: The cast of "Lion King" performs onstage during the 62nd Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 15, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Local NewsDisney’s The Lion King Returns to Las Vegas Through Nov. 30Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager (D-Las Vegas), U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV), President Marc Badain of the Athletics, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, principal owner John Fisher of the Athletics, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill and Clark County (Nev.) Commission Chairman Jim Gibson participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for MLB's Athletics on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A's expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsAthletics Owner Plans Formula One Partnership for Las Vegas BallparkJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect