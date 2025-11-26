ContestsEvents
Foo Fighters Release Festive ‘Run Rudolph Run’ Music Video

Anne Erickson
Foo Fighters have premiered a new animated music video for their cover of Chuck Berry's classic "Run Rudolph Run."
Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Foo Fighters are getting into the holiday spirit, and considering that Christmas is less than a month away, it's just at the right time. The famed grunge band has premiered a new animated music video for their cover of Chuck Berry's classic "Run Rudolph Run."

The music video features a cartoon Santa and his reindeer rocking out on festive guitars. It's available to stream on YouTube. There's something cozy and special about getting a holiday song from your favorite rock or metal band. It's just special to see another side of these heavy personalities, because we're all human, and it's impossible not to let the holiday spirit to sneak in just a little bit.

Foo Fighters' version of "Run Rudolph Run" has actually been around for a while. The band released the song back in 2020 exclusively for Amazon Music, and then, they unleashed it on more platforms 2021. Now, they've come full circle with the festive music video.

Tour Dates for Foo Fighters

In other news, Foo Fighters have also announced a major 2026 tour schedule that includes a bevy of U.S. stadium shows starting in August.

Regarding the new tour dates, Grohl said, in a release, "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing."

Grohl added, "From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we've got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

Foo Fighters
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond.
