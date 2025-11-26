Pearl Jam Guitarist Calls for Alice in Chains Rock Hall Recognition

Mike McCready voiced his support for Alice in Chains' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 at this year's ceremony. The Pearl Jam guitarist believes the band has earned its place after three of the four grunge acts received induction.

"Alice is one of the bands that came up with all of us," Mike McCready told ABC Audio on the red carpet, as reported by PearlJamOnline.it. "They … kinda hit first out of everyone."

Soundgarden joined Nirvana and Pearl Jam as inducted grunge acts this year. Alice in Chains stands as the lone member of the Seattle scene's big four without Hall of Fame status.

The 1990 debut album, Facelift, was the first grunge record to get Gold certification from the RIAA. That achievement arrived before Nirvana's Nevermind or Soundgarden's Badmotorfinger came out.

Mike McCready recalled touring with the band in the early days. "We went on tour with them early on opening up for [Alice] and down the West Coast and had all sorts of crazy stuff going on".

The guitarist kept his case simple when asked about their Hall of Fame credentials. "They're a f****** great band," Mike McCready said.

Jerry Cantrell and Mike McCready both played with Soundgarden during this year's ceremony. The two guitarists shared the stage as part of the induction celebration.

Nirvana received Hall of Fame recognition in 2014. Pearl Jam followed three years later in 2017.