ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pearl Jam Guitarist Calls for Alice in Chains Rock Hall Recognition

Mike McCready voiced his support for Alice in Chains’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 at this year’s ceremony. The Pearl Jam guitarist believes…

Dan Teodorescu
Mike McCready, guitarist of Pearl Jam, performs national anthem before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Steph Chambers via Getty Images

Mike McCready voiced his support for Alice in Chains' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 at this year's ceremony. The Pearl Jam guitarist believes the band has earned its place after three of the four grunge acts received induction.

"Alice is one of the bands that came up with all of us," Mike McCready told ABC Audio on the red carpet, as reported by PearlJamOnline.it. "They … kinda hit first out of everyone."

Soundgarden joined Nirvana and Pearl Jam as inducted grunge acts this year. Alice in Chains stands as the lone member of the Seattle scene's big four without Hall of Fame status.

The 1990 debut album, Facelift, was the first grunge record to get Gold certification from the RIAA. That achievement arrived before Nirvana's Nevermind or Soundgarden's Badmotorfinger came out.

Mike McCready recalled touring with the band in the early days. "We went on tour with them early on opening up for [Alice] and down the West Coast and had all sorts of crazy stuff going on".

The guitarist kept his case simple when asked about their Hall of Fame credentials. "They're a f****** great band," Mike McCready said.

Jerry Cantrell and Mike McCready both played with Soundgarden during this year's ceremony. The two guitarists shared the stage as part of the induction celebration.

Nirvana received Hall of Fame recognition in 2014. Pearl Jam followed three years later in 2017.

ABC will air highlights from the ceremony on Jan. 1 as a primetime special. The broadcast will feature performances from the induction event.

Alice In ChainsPearl Jam
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Singer Joey Belladonna (L) and guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax perform during the Las Rageous music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicAnthrax Finishes Mixing First Album in Nine Years at Dave Grohl’s StudioDan Teodorescu
Vans Warped Tour Goes Global in 2026
MusicVans Warped Tour Goes Global in 2026Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
MusicFoo Fighters Claims 13th No. 1 Hit on Rock & Alternative Airplay ChartLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect