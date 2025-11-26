ContestsEvents
Restaurants Across Las Vegas Offer Thanksgiving Meals Thursday

Homemade Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner with Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, and Corn
Over a dozen eateries in Las Vegas will serve Thanksgiving spreads on Thursday, Nov. 27. Prices range from $15.99 to $85 per guest. Choices span traditional turkey plates to Italian-themed holiday banquets at spots on the Strip, downtown, and neighborhood casinos.

Emerald Island Grille and Triple B will present three-course spreads for $15.99 per guest between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Both spots will plate roasted turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans, cranberry relish, and pumpkin pie.

Yard House will plate Thanksgiving options starting at $29.99 for grown-ups and $13.99 for children. Diners can pick sliced turkey with gravy or fried Nashville hot turkey, paired with sausage stuffing, mac and cheese, and Brussels sprouts. Pumpkin praline cheesecake wraps up the meal.

Balla Italian Soul at SAHARA Las Vegas will plate guests from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Their $55 offering brings roasted turkey with chive butter, Italian sausage casserole, and apple pie with vanilla ice cream. A take-home dinner for two to four runs $95.

Bottiglia Cucina inside Green Valley Ranch Resort will present a Tuscan-inspired three-course spread for $85 per guest from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. It starts with butternut squash soup or cranberry and goat cheese salad, then moves to a traditional Thanksgiving platter or prime rib, and wraps with panettone bread pudding.

Top of the World Steakhouse at The STRAT will spin 360 degrees while seating diners from 4 to 11 p.m. Their list includes bourbon- and brown-sugar-smoked turkey with jalapeño cornbread stuffing for $58, plus winter pear and gorgonzola ravioli for $24.

CRUSH American Grill at MGM Grand will open at 4:30 p.m. Sliced turkey breast arrives with sausage, bacon, and root vegetable stuffing for $42. Add-on accompaniments cost $16 each. Pies run $14.

Lawry's The Prime Rib will seat guests from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Roasted turkey breast plates are $49 for adults and $20 for kids. Diners can tack turkey onto any prime rib plate for $20. Takeout feasts for up to 15 guests need a 48-hour advance booking.

STK Steakhouse will run its Thanksgiving list through Nov. 30. The roasted free-range turkey spread costs $69 per guest and includes foie gras stuffing, maple-baked sweet potatoes, and sweet corn pudding.

