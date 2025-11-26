This Day in Sports History: November 26
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP tennis finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start…
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP tennis finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 26 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Nov. 26 include:
- 1905: In the first ever Australasian Championships for men's tennis, Rodney Heath beat Albert Curtis to win the title.
- 1910: The University of Toronto Blues beat the Hamilton Tigers 16-7 and retained their Canadian Football League Grey Cup title.
- 1955: In the 20th Iron Bowl, Auburn beat Alabama 26-0.
- 1956: Weightlifter Charles Vinci won the bantamweight gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics.
- 1956: Javelin champion Egil Danielsen set a new world record throw of 85.71 meters.
- 1963: Navy quarterback Roger Staubach won the Heisman Trophy.
- 1963: Reds second baseman Pete Rose won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
- 1968: Southern Cal running back O.J. Simpson won the Heisman Trophy.
- 1972: New York Giants placekicker Péte Gogolák scored a team record eight points after touchdown. The Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 62-10.
- 1975: Boston Red Sox center fielder Fred Lynn became the first rookie ever to be named the American League MVP.
- 1980: Mike Schmidt was the unanimous choice for the National League MVP.
- 1984: Guy LaFleur retired from the NHL, finishing with 518 goals and 14 years played with the Montreal Canadiens.
- 1995: Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino set an NFL record with his 343rd touchdown pass.
- 1995: Conchita Martinez beat Mary Joe Fernandez and gave Spain a 3-0 lead over the United States in the Federation Cup for women's tennis.
- 1999: Steve Yzerman scored his 600th NHL career goal.
- 2000: The BC Lions beat the Montreal Alouettes 28-26 and won the Canadian Football League Grey Cup. They were the first team ever to win the title with a below .500 record.
- 2010: In the 75th Iron Bowl, Auburn beat Alabama 28-27.
- 2011: In the 76th Iron Bowl, Alabama beat Auburn 42-14.
- 2017: Driver Lewis Hamilton finished second in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and claimed his fourth F1 World Drivers' Championship. He won the title by 46 points.
- 2018: Surfer Stephanie Gilmore won her record-equaling seventh world title at the season-ending Maui Pro.
- 2023: Driver Max Verstappen won his third straight F1 World Drivers' Championship. It was his record 19th Grand Prix win of the season.
Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 26 were Péte Gogolák, Steve Yzerman, and Stephanie Gilmore.
Gogolák's career included playing for the Buffalo Bills and becoming the New York Giants' all-time leading scorer. Yzerman was captain of the Detroit Red Wings for 20 years, longer than any other captain in NHL history. Gilmore is a famous Australian surfer known as the "queen of women's surfing" due to her record-breaking eight world championship titles. Her career includes numerous victories, induction into the Surfers' Hall of Fame, and a global presence through sponsorships and media.