Vans Warped Tour Goes Global in 2026

Vans Warped Tour will spread across five cities in 2026. Montreal and Mexico City join the lineup, while Washington D.C., Long Beach, and Orlando return after packed crowds bought every ticket this year.

Montreal gets the tour on Aug. 21 and 22, at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Mexico City hosts Sept. 12 and 13 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

"Bringing Warped back to international stages is an exciting milestone," said Kevin Lyman, founder of the festival, in a statement, quoted by Rolling Stone. 

"Montreal and Mexico City are home to some of the most dedicated music fans in the world, and expanding into these cities lets us share the Warped spirit with even more people."

The 2026 run starts June 13 and 14 in Washington, D.C., at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus. Long Beach dates are on July 25 and 26 at the Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront. Orlando closes things out on Nov. 14 and 15 at Camping World Stadium Campus.

The festival launched in 1995 and has traveled to New Zealand, Europe, and Australia since then. The tour came back in 2025 after taking five years off to mark its 30th birthday. Avril Lavigne, mgk, Sublime, Simple Plan, and All Time Low performed across three cities, and every show sold out.

Nobody knows the 2026 lineup yet. A press release says the festival will announce bands at the top of the year. Fans can expect icons, returning performers, and rising talent across rock, punk, alternative, and other genres.

Each stop offers two-day passes. The schedule won't be available until the day of each event, which keeps with tradition. All tickets are available at VansWarpedTour.com.

Sublime
