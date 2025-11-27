This Day in Sports History: November 27
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over…
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 27 has witnessed many notable moments and sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Nov. 27 include:
- 1941: The New York Yankees Joe DiMaggio was named the American League MVP for the second time.
- 1943: The Hamilton Flying Wildcats beat the Winnipeg RCAF Bombers 23-14 to win the Grey Cup.
- 1947: Joe DiMaggio won his third MVP Award.
- 1953: The Indians third baseman Al Rosen unanimously won the American League MVP.
- 1954: In the 19th annual Iron Bowl, Auburn beat Alabama 28-0.
- 1956: Al Oerter won the first of four consecutive men's discus gold medals.
- 1960: Gordie Howe became the first NHL player to score 1,000 points.
- 1961: Gordie Howe became the first player to play in 1,000 NHL games.
- 1966: In the highest-scoring NFL game, the Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants 72-41.
- 1966: Kathy Whitworth won back-to-back LPGA Titleholders Championship titles.
- 1974: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Bake McBride won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
- 1982: The United States took a 3-0 lead in the Davis Cup and eventually won it 4-1.
- 1997: The Lions' Barry Sanders became the NFL's second all-time rusher.
- 2004: Marco Antonio Barrera beat Erik Morales by a majority decision and won the WBC super featherweight boxing title.
- 2004: New Zealand's All Blacks beat France 45-6 in a Six Nations Rugby Union match.
- 2005: The Edmonton Eskimos beat the Montreal Alouettes 38-35. It was the first time in 44 years that the Grey Cup went to overtime.
- 2006: Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro was named the best football player in Europe.
- 2009: In the 74th annual Iron Bowl, Alabama beat Auburn 26-21.
- 2011: The BC Lions beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34-23 and won their sixth championship.
- 2011: Roger Federer claimed a record sixth ATP World Tour Finals tennis title.
- 2013: Tiger Woods was named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year for the 11th time.
- 2014: Stephanie Gilmore won her sixth women's world surfing title.
Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 27 were Joe DiMaggio, Gordie Howe, and Tiger Woods.
DiMaggio was a talented "five-tool" player known for his graceful style and is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Howe is famous for being nicknamed "Mr. Hockey" and for his legendary status as one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time, known for his incredible skill and longevity. Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers ever and is known for his career Grand Slam achievements.