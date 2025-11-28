ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: November 28-November 30

Jennifer Eggleston
Christmas lights of reindeers
Las Vegas sparkles even more with experiences across the city this holiday season. Enjoy festive cocktails at "'Tis the Season at The Chandelier," experience the wonder of Mystic Falls Park Winter Wonderland, and take an inspiring drive down World of Illumination's Reindeer Road.

'Tis the Season at The Chandelier

  • What: A shimmering holiday pop-up where every sip sparkles
  • When: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (recurring nightly through Dec. 30, 2025)
  • Where: The Chandelier Level 1.5, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Varies based on menu selections

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas transforms The Chandelier's Level 1.5 into a sparkling winter escape with '"'Tis the Season." Guests can enjoy themed cocktails, live entertainment, and festive décor. Mondays feature "In Good Company: A Toast to the Toastmakers," which spotlights top mixologists from the Las Vegas Arts District. Fridays bring a lively DJ and an exclusive holiday cocktail menu, while Saturdays showcase live music, performers, and a calligrapher creating complimentary custom sketches and engraved gift tags. Reservations are highly recommended.

Mystic Falls Park Winter Wonderland

  • What: A sparkling holiday wonderland with lights and snow
  • When: Santa is available Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (additional dates available through Dec. 21, 2025), while the laser light show runs hourly from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 01, 2026
  • Where: Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Free admission

Mystic Falls Park transforms into a Winter Wonderland this holiday season, continuing a beloved Las Vegas tradition. The indoor park dazzles with festive décor, a spectacular holiday laser light show, visits with Santa, and nightly "snowfall" through New Year's Day.

World of Illumination's Reindeer Road

  • What: A magical drive-through adventure of lights and music
  • When: Every Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2025, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026
  • Where: Cowabunga Bay Water Park, 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson
  • Cost: Tickets start at $39.99

World of Illumination's Reindeer Road at Cowabunga Bay turns Henderson into a shimmering holiday wonderland. This immersive holiday drive-through light show takes guests on a musical adventure that transforms their surroundings into sparkling forests, frosty tunnels, and Santa's workshop — all created with more than a million lights dancing to holiday tunes.

Other Events

Las Vegas offers something for everyone this holiday weekend, from thrilling hockey action and Broadway magic to immersive seasonal enchantment:

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Disney's "The Lion King"Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at 1 p.m. at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas
  • Enchant Las Vegas 2025Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. (additional dates through Dec. 28, 2025) at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas
