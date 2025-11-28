Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: November 28-November 30

Las Vegas sparkles even more with experiences across the city this holiday season. Enjoy festive cocktails at "'Tis the Season at The Chandelier," experience the wonder of Mystic Falls Park Winter Wonderland, and take an inspiring drive down World of Illumination's Reindeer Road.

'Tis the Season at The Chandelier

What: A shimmering holiday pop-up where every sip sparkles

A shimmering holiday pop-up where every sip sparkles When: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (recurring nightly through Dec. 30, 2025)

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (recurring nightly through Dec. 30, 2025) Where: The Chandelier Level 1.5, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas

The Chandelier Level 1.5, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas Cost: Varies based on menu selections

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas transforms The Chandelier's Level 1.5 into a sparkling winter escape with '"'Tis the Season." Guests can enjoy themed cocktails, live entertainment, and festive décor. Mondays feature "In Good Company: A Toast to the Toastmakers," which spotlights top mixologists from the Las Vegas Arts District. Fridays bring a lively DJ and an exclusive holiday cocktail menu, while Saturdays showcase live music, performers, and a calligrapher creating complimentary custom sketches and engraved gift tags. Reservations are highly recommended.

Mystic Falls Park Winter Wonderland

What: A sparkling holiday wonderland with lights and snow

A sparkling holiday wonderland with lights and snow When: Santa is available Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (additional dates available through Dec. 21, 2025), while the laser light show runs hourly from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 01, 2026

Santa is available Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (additional dates available through Dec. 21, 2025), while the laser light show runs hourly from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 01, 2026 Where: Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas

Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas Cost: Free admission

Mystic Falls Park transforms into a Winter Wonderland this holiday season, continuing a beloved Las Vegas tradition. The indoor park dazzles with festive décor, a spectacular holiday laser light show, visits with Santa, and nightly "snowfall" through New Year's Day.

World of Illumination's Reindeer Road

What: A magical drive-through adventure of lights and music

A magical drive-through adventure of lights and music When: Every Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2025, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026

Every Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2025, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 Where: Cowabunga Bay Water Park, 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson

Cowabunga Bay Water Park, 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson Cost: Tickets start at $39.99

World of Illumination's Reindeer Road at Cowabunga Bay turns Henderson into a shimmering holiday wonderland. This immersive holiday drive-through light show takes guests on a musical adventure that transforms their surroundings into sparkling forests, frosty tunnels, and Santa's workshop — all created with more than a million lights dancing to holiday tunes.

