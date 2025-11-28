This Day in Rock History: November 28

On this day in rock history, iconic names such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley achieved major milestones, and a couple of memorable albums were released. Keep reading to discover all the notable rock music events that took place on Nov. 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two of the biggest hits in music history topped the U.S. Billboard 100 chart on this day, 32 years apart:

1960: Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent six consecutive weeks. It was Presley's third No. 1 hit of the year and 15th overall.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 28 is also the anniversary of some era-defining recordings and live performances, including:

1967: The Beatles recorded their fifth fan club Christmas album, Christmas Time Is Here Again! It was only released in the U.K. and featured the song "Christmas Time (Is Here Again)," one of the few Beatles recordings written by all four members.

Rory Gallagher released his second studio album, Deuce, through Polydor Records in the U.K. and Atco Records in the U.S. Despite not making much of an impact at the time of its release, the album gained traction over the years and is now seen as a highly influential blues-rock record. 1974: John Lennon made a surprise guest appearance during an Elton John concert at Madison Square Garden. Lennon performed "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night," "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds," and "I Saw Her Standing There," and it was one of the last times he appeared on stage.