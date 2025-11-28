This Day in Sports History: November 28

Sports in November are all about the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 28 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 28 included:

1906: Tommy Burns retained his world heavyweight boxing title, as he picked up a 20-round draw against Jack O'Brien.

1914: Arthur O'Hara Wood beat Gerald Patterson and won the Australasian Championship for men's tennis.

1929: Chicago fullback Ernie Nevers set a National Football League record for most points scored in a single game with 40.

1938: The fourth-ever Heisman Trophy went to Davey O'Brien, a quarterback from Texas Christian University.

1944: Detroit Tigers pitcher Hal Newhouser won the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

1953: In the 18th annual Iron Bowl, Alabama beat Auburn 10-7.

1953: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 12-6 and won the Canadian Football League Grey Cup.

1957: The Milwaukee Braves' future Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn won the Cy Young Award.

1965: Kathy Whitworth won the Ladies Professional Golf Association Titleholders Championship by 10 shots.

1969: Ted Sizemore became the seventh Dodger to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

1975: Bobby Orr played his last game for the Boston Bruins.

1979: The Dodgers' Rick Sutcliffe won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

1981: Bear Bryant won his 315th game and became college football's winningest coach.

1999: Pete Sampras beat Andre Agassi and won his fifth and final ATP Tour World Championship tennis title.

2004: Russia won its first-ever Federation Cup in women's tennis.

2005: Ronaldinho was named European Footballer of the Year.

2010: The Montreal Alouettes beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 21-18 and retained their CFL Grey Cup title.

2010: Roger Federer won his fifth season-ending ATP World Tour Finals tennis title.

2015: Boxer Tyson Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko by a unanimous decision and won the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization, International Boxing Federation, and International Boxing Organization titles.

2015: Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester City in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United. It was Vardy's 11th straight game with a goal, breaking an English Premier League record.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 28 were Bear Bryant, Tyson Fury, and Jamie Vardy.