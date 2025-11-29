This Day in Rock History: November 29

Nov. 29 is a special day for rock fans as we celebrate "Bohemian Rhapsody" taking its rightful place at the top of the charts. It's also the sad anniversary of George Harrison leaving us 24 years ago. These are the main stories from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are the day's most memorable milestones and breakthrough moments.

Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles charts, where it spent nine consecutive weeks. It would sensationally return to the top spot 16 years later in 1991, following Freddie Mercury's death. 1986: Bon Jovi got their first No. 1 single in the U.S. when "You Give Love a Bad Name" climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Co-written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and professional songwriter Desmond Child, it was a turning point in the band's history and is still one of their most recognizable songs.

Cultural Milestones

On this day, we commemorate the loss of a music giant while we celebrate the birth of another. These are Nov. 29's top rock culture moments.

John Mayall was born in Macclesfield, Cheshire, England. He formed John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in the 1960s and played an important role in popularizing British blues, launching the careers of a few legendary guitarists, including Peter Green, Eric Clapton, and Mick Taylor. 2001: George Harrison passed away from cancer. He had a hugely successful solo career after the Beatles broke up, earning a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame solo induction and being widely regarded as one of the best guitarists of all time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 29 is also the anniversary of a few memorable recordings and live performances. Here are some top examples.

The Beatles released the "I Want to Hold Your Hand" single in the U.K. through Parlophone Records. It debuted at No. 2 on the singles charts, only because the band's previous single, "She Loves You," was still going strong. 1982: Metallica played their first-ever headlining show at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco. The lineup consisted of James Hetfield on vocals and rhythm guitar, Lars Ulrich on drums, Dave Mustaine on lead guitar, and Ron McGovney on bass.