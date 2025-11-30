This Day in Sports History: November 30

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 30 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 30 included:

1893: Auburn beat Alabama 40-16 in the second Iron Bowl.

Anthony Wilding helped Australia win the International Lawn Tennis Challenge.

Hamilton Alerts defeated the Toronto Argonauts 11-4 to win their only CFL Grey Cup.

Yale halfback Clint Frank won the Heisman Trophy Award.

The Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-6, retained their title, and won their seventh CFL Grey Cup.

Wisconsin fullback Alan Ameche won the Heisman Trophy Award.

Floyd Patterson knocked out Archie Moore in the fifth round to become the youngest world heavyweight boxing champion.

With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Billy Cannon from LSU.

Billy Williams won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The Islanders were shut out for the 20th time, losing to the Canucks 3-0.

Running back Tony Dorsett won the Heisman Trophy Award.

Dave Righetti won the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Bo Jackson rushed for 221 yards and scored on rushes of 91 and 2 yards. He also had a 14-yard receiving touchdown.

Boston Celtics star Larry Bird scored his 20,000th career point, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to get at least 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists.

The U.S. beat Norway 2-1 to win the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

The Jacksonville Jaguars became the 30th NFL franchise.

Michael Jordan became the 10th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.

Australia defeated Spain 3-1 to win the Davis Cup.

The Boston Bruins traded away Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks.

Australia beat New Zealand 34-2 to win the Rugby League World Cup.

Auburn beat Alabama 34-28 in the 78th Iron Bowl. On the final play, Auburn's Chris Davis returned a missed 57-yard field goal attempt over 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16 to win their seventh CFL Grey Cup.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

Auburn beat Alabama 48-45 in the 83rd Iron Bowl.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 30 were Floyd Patterson, Bo Jackson, and Larry Bird.